Lupin settles lawsuit for Glumetza drug; details here

Lupin is in focus after the company decided to settle several lawsuits in connection with their Glumetza drug. An amount of $250 million has been settled between two groups. Now, the company has finally settled an antitrust case that was filed against them over the years and this is in connection with their diabetes drug Glumetza.

Lupin is in focus after the company decided to settle several lawsuits in connection with their Glumetza drug. An amount of $250 million has been settled between two groups. Now, the company has finally settled an antitrust case that was filed against them over the years and this is in connection with their diabetes drug Glumetza.

The company says that the lawsuits allege that there was over pricing for this particular drug in 2012 and this continued for some years.

An important point to remember is that one of the subjects of this particular lawsuit, Bausch also settled an amount to the tune of $800 million, five days back. Now, even Lupin has agreed to pay $250 million to two groups. The company has stated that this particular settlement will not have any significant impact on their cash flows or the balance sheet of the company.

However, some of the analysts are surprised as they were not expecting the company to go ahead and settle this particular claim and now that they have done it, the analysts are worried that there could be some pressure on the balance sheet and cash flows of the company.