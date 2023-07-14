Lupin receives US FDA approval for a drug used in curing mental and mood disorders

Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP had an estimated annual sale of $45 million in the US and is used in the treatment of mental or mood disorders.

Lupin announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lupin Inc., based in New Jersey, has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for

Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg. This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Somerset facility in the US.

This is to market a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug, Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP had an estimated annual sale of $45 million in the US and is used in the treatment of mental or mood disorders.

Furthermore, on July 12, Lupin informed the stock exchanges that US FDA inspected its Nagpur Oral Solid Dosage Facility from July 3 to July 11. The inspection closed with issuance of a Form-483 with two observations.

Lupin develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women’s health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 7.9 percent of its revenue in research and development in FY23.

Lupin shall hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 3.