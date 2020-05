Lupin reported a mixed set of numbers for the quarter ended March. Sales growth in both the US and Indian markets were strong, profits were boosted by the proceeds from the sale of the company's Japanese business, but operating margins disappointed.

Quarterly revenues were just about flat year-on-year, against analysts' expectations of a 10 percent decline.

Sales in the US rose 15 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1579.1 crore. US is a major market for Lupin, accounting for 42 percent of overall sales.

Sales in India, its other key market, declined almost 9 percent quarter-on-quarter, while being higher 13 percent year-on-year. The year-on-year growth surpassed the 9-10 percent average growth that other companies have reported, and was higher than what most analysts were expecting.

The strong growth in the US and India markets can be partly attributed to factors such as channel stocking in March and April, something seen in other companies too and which is expected normalize in the current quarter.

In fact, domestic sales this month so far has been weak according to the Lupin management, not ruling out a marginal decline in sales in the current quarter. For the US market , the company is guiding for base business sales of $170- $180 million and and betting that key drugs such as thyroid drug Levothyroxcin will be the drivers.

Meanwhile, Europe, Middle East and Africa which account for around 10 percent of its sales, grew 25 percent quarter-on-quarter. Other geographies such as Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World saw sales shrink both year-on-year as well as sequentially.

While sales were better than expected, margins disappointed. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation or EBITDA fell almost 35 percent year-on-year, with margins dipping below 14 percent. During the same quarter last year the EBITDA margin was 20 percent. Credit Suisse in its note pointed out that cost control ‘was not visible yet’ with both personnel and other expenses higher than expected. The company alluded to a dip in gross margins due to a change in product mix, and that they are focused on improving profitability.

On COVID-19, the management said as of now, Lupin was not on the list for a tie-up with Gilead for Remdesivir licensing but could explore it. However, the company has certain drugs which are currently in a strong position. For example, the company has scaled up supplies of antibiotic azithromycin in the US . It has also ramped up its market share in drugs such as Tamiflu generic and made HCQ available in the US as well. The company is also expecting approval for Albuterol inhaler in the next few months.

Near term triggers include the remediation of key plants such as Goa, Pithampur Unit 2 and Mandideep, which have received warning letters from the US FDA and the Somerset and Tarapur plant which have an Official Action Indicated status from the US FDA. The company expects to be put the Goa and Somerset plants up for reinspection first with remediation to be completed in the next couple of months. The Somerset facility could be put up for reinspection as early as a month, followed by Goa and then Pithampur. The company is confident for Goa and Pithampur to be cleared in FY21. However, there is no clarity on the FDA undertaking a remote inspection in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.