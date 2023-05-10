Lupin says FY24 margin will cross the 15% mark

Drugmaker Lupin believes that the company's margin in financial year 2024 will cross the 15 percent mark. The company is aiming for long-term margin of 18 percent.

For financial year 2023, Lupin's EBITDA margin stood at 13.2 percent from 1.8 percent in financial year 2022.

Lupin CFO Ramesh Swaminathan said that the company worked on a host of factors to improve margin such as proper manpower management. Gross margin also improved, according to Ramesh.

For the March quarter, margin stood at 13 percent from 6.9 percent.

Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said that the company's portfolio is doing well in the US and that the margin profile there aided the business.

US business revenue for the quarter stood at $175 million, which is the lower end of the guided range of $175 million - $190 million. CEO Vinita Gupta said that the company exited a number of products in the US as guided along with peers and that things are bottoming out when it comes to pricing pressure.

While price pressure on older products has stabilised, it is subject to timing and product portfolios, according to the CEO. Gupta further added that the company had set expectations for the US business similar to last quarter and that there has been no new material product addition.

Price erosion in the US was seen in the low-single-digits, according to CEO Vinita Gupta.

The Target Action Date (TAD) for Lupin's Spiriva generic was betwee April-August. Without the inspection, the TAD was April. CEO Vinita Gupta said that the company had a lot of back-and-forth with the regulator when it came to the Spiriva generic. The TAD on the Spiriva Generic has moved from April and Gupta believes that the launch will take place by June-July this year.

MD Nilesh Gupta further added that the company will be ready to launch the Spiriva generic if it gets an approval from the regulators. While the company is in close dialogue with the agency on the Spiriva generic, they have not been intimated on an inspection yet.

Three out of Lupin's five plants are not in a satisfactory state of compliance, according to MD Nilesh Gupta, who also said that they have undertaken remediation on the Tarapur, Pithampur and Mandideep units. Although they have closed out observations on the biotech plant in Pune, "they are not yet at the finish line" when it comes to remediation and compliance.

Shares of Lupin are off the day's low, currently trading 1.4 percent higher at Rs 756.30.