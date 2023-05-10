Breaking News
Go First goes into bankruptcy protection
Lupin says FY24 margin will cross the 15% mark

By Ekta Batra  May 10, 2023 12:05:34 PM IST (Published)

CEO Vinita Gupta said that the company exited a number of products in the US as guided along with peers and that things are bottoming out when it comes to pricing pressure.

Drugmaker Lupin believes that the company's margin in financial year 2024 will cross the 15 percent mark. The company is aiming for long-term margin of 18 percent.

For financial year 2023, Lupin's EBITDA margin stood at 13.2 percent from 1.8 percent in financial year 2022.
Lupin CFO Ramesh Swaminathan said that the company worked on a host of factors to improve margin such as proper manpower management. Gross margin also improved, according to Ramesh.
