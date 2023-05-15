Lupin shares rise after Morgan Stanley upgrades citing earnings recovery, launch visibility

Lupin has several new launches in the pipeline including gSpiriva, gDiazepam Gel, gNascobal Nasal Spray and gDarunavir wherein the company either has exclusivity or first-to-market position.
The brokerage further said that financial year 2024 could be a turnaround year for Lupin, which has been on a decline over the last few years.
"Pipeline of inhalers and complex injectables is strengthening, which should ensure mid- to longer-term growth," according to Morgan Stanley, who also expects free cash flow generation from this financial year due to lower capex intensity.
Lupin has several new launches in the pipeline including gSpiriva, gDiazepam Gel, gNascobal Nasal Spray and gDarunavir wherein the company either has exclusivity or first-to-market position.
Lupin reported a 12.1 percent on-year growth in sales to Rs 4,303 crore for the March quarter as against Rs 3,864 crore a year ago.
The company returned to profitability with a net profit of Rs 242.4 crore for the March quarter as against a loss of Rs 511 crore a year ago.
Earlier this month, Lupin also announced the acquisition of the entire share capital of French pharmaceutical company Medisol for 18 million euros. The deal is subject to approval from the French Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Shares of Lupin are trading 3.1 percent higher at Rs 798.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters
May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing
May 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women
May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms
May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read