Lupin shares rise after Morgan Stanley upgrades citing earnings recovery, launch visibility

Lupin has several new launches in the pipeline including gSpiriva, gDiazepam Gel, gNascobal Nasal Spray and gDarunavir wherein the company either has exclusivity or first-to-market position.

Shares of drugmaker Lupin are trading higher on Monday after brokerage firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight and also raised its price target on the stock to Rs 918 from Rs 717 earlier.

The revised price target implies a return potential of around 18 percent.

Morgan Stanley has cited a recovery in earnings and visibility of high-quality new launches like gSpiriva as some of the factors behind the upgrade.

The brokerage further said that financial year 2024 could be a turnaround year for Lupin, which has been on a decline over the last few years.

"Pipeline of inhalers and complex injectables is strengthening, which should ensure mid- to longer-term growth," according to Morgan Stanley, who also expects free cash flow generation from this financial year due to lower capex intensity.

Lupin reported a 12.1 percent on-year growth in sales to Rs 4,303 crore for the March quarter as against Rs 3,864 crore a year ago.

The company returned to profitability with a net profit of Rs 242.4 crore for the March quarter as against a loss of Rs 511 crore a year ago.

Earlier this month, Lupin also announced the acquisition of the entire share capital of French pharmaceutical company Medisol for 18 million euros. The deal is subject to approval from the French Ministry of Economy and Finance.