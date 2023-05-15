Lupin shares rise after Morgan Stanley upgrades citing earnings recovery, launch visibility

Lupin has several new launches in the pipeline including gSpiriva, gDiazepam Gel, gNascobal Nasal Spray and gDarunavir wherein the company either has exclusivity or first-to-market position.

Shares of drugmaker Lupin are trading higher on Monday after brokerage firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight and also raised its price target on the stock to Rs 918 from Rs 717 earlier.

The revised price target implies a return potential of around 18 percent.

Morgan Stanley has cited a recovery in earnings and visibility of high-quality new launches like gSpiriva as some of the factors behind the upgrade.