Healthcare
Lupin launches generic anti-depressant tablets in US
Updated : August 23, 2019 06:40 AM IST
The company has launched Fluoxetine tablets USP in the strengths of 10 mg and 20 mg after having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.
The product is a generic version of Eli Lilly and Company's Prozac tablets in the same strengths, it added.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more