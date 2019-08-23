Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian stocks shaky before US Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech
Oil prices eke out small gains ahead of US Fed Chair speech
Rupee edges lower after flat opening, bond yields rise
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Lupin launches generic anti-depressant tablets in US

Updated : August 23, 2019 06:40 AM IST

The company has launched Fluoxetine tablets USP in the strengths of 10 mg and 20 mg after having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.
The product is a generic version of Eli Lilly and Company's Prozac tablets in the same strengths, it added.
Lupin launches generic anti-depressant tablets in US
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sharp fall in profitability of India Inc in Q1 a clear sign of slowdown, says Care Ratings

Sharp fall in profitability of India Inc in Q1 a clear sign of slowdown, says Care Ratings

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

Cipla: On track for remodelling India trade generic business

Cipla: On track for remodelling India trade generic business

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV