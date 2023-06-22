Lupin may have received a major drug approval but analysts say it is already priced in

Out of the 42 analysts that track Lupin, 13 each have a buy and hold rating, while the other 16 have a sell recommendation.

Most analysts who track drugmaker Lupin have raised their price targets on the stock after the company received a much-awaited approval for a key respiratory drug gSpiriva.

Speaking about the approval on Wednesday, Lupin said that the drug had overall sales of over $1.2 billion in the US markets for the 12-month period that ended in March 2023. The news also cofirmed a CNBC-TV18 newsbreak on the same.

Shares of Lupin closed at a 16-month high on Wednesday post the announcement as the stock gained over 5 percent.

Brokerage firm Elara believes that the Spiriva generic adds significant visibility to Lupin's margin. It is now building in a 560 basis points EBITDA margin expansion for the drug maker. Lupin is now expected to post EBITDA margin of 15.9 percent in financial year 2024 with a further 200 basis points expansion in the following year, according to the brokerage.

Elara has raised Lupin's core earnings estimates for financial year 2025 and 2026 by 8 percent and 10 percent respectively. It has maintained its accumulate rating on the stock but raised its price target to Rs 992 from Rs 843 earlier.

Kotak Institutional Equities has also raised its price target on Lupin to Rs 815 from Rs 715 earlier. However, it has persisted with its reduce rating as it believes the gSpiriva launch is already priced in. The brokerage is also cautious on the stock given Lupin's weak execution track record, a slim medium-term US pipeline beyond the gSpiriva and a sub-par margin profile.

Another brokerage that believes gSpiriva already being present in Lupin's price is Bernstein. It has made no change to its marketperform rating on the stock and its price target of Rs 660. The brokerage does not see any meaningful earnings improvement for Lupin and is also not confident of the company improving its margin. At 23 times financial year 2025 price-to-earnings, Lupin is now trading at a valuation more expansive than Sun Pharma. Further valuation expansion seems difficult, according to Bernstein.

Jefferies has also maintained its underperform rating on Lupin with a price target of Rs 600. While it calls the gSpiriva launch to be positive, it adds that this was widely anticipated. 18 percent and 75 percent of Lupin's financial year 2024-2025 Earnings per Share estimates were linked to this opportunity. The brokerage further said that the gSpiriva launch does not allay concerns over the weakness in Lupin's core business.

Out of the 42 analysts that track Lupin, 13 each have a buy and hold rating, while the other 16 have a sell recommendation.