Lupin may have received a major drug approval but analysts say it is already priced in

Out of the 42 analysts that track Lupin, 13 each have a buy and hold rating, while the other 16 have a sell recommendation.

Most analysts who track drugmaker Lupin have raised their price targets on the stock after the company received a much-awaited approval for a key respiratory drug gSpiriva.

Speaking about the approval on Wednesday, Lupin said that the drug had overall sales of over $1.2 billion in the US markets for the 12-month period that ended in March 2023. The news also cofirmed a CNBC-TV18 newsbreak on the same.

Shares of Lupin closed at a 16-month high on Wednesday post the announcement as the stock gained over 5 percent.