Lupin has recalled 6,540 bottles of diabetes drug Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP, 500 mg, due to CGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) deviations. The company said that that the problem was an isolated one and did not apply to other batches of Metformin.

Metformin is an important drug for Lupin, accounting for around 7-9 percent of its projected earnings for this financial year.

Talks about a ban on Metformin by the US has been doing the rounds for the last many months.

In May this year, Lupin had told CNBC-TV18 that a blanket ban on Metformin by the US was unlikely. There was no problem with the Metformin active product ingredient, but there could be an issue with formulations, Lupin had said.

Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. too has issued a Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 750 mg. The company had earlier told CNBC-TV18 that Metformin and its related products accounted for roughly 28 percent of its sales, and that most of the drugs were finished dosages. Nearly three in four Metformin products of Granules are supplied to the US.

In May 2018, the USFDA had found elevated levels of carcinogens in some versions of diabetes drug Metformin and in early June, the drug regulator alerted patients and health care professionals to five companies’ voluntary recalls of certain extended-release (ER) metformin drugs. The agency also announced it was in contact with five companies to recommend they voluntarily recall ER metformin because the agency’s testing showed N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above the acceptable intake limit in certain lots.

Apotex: All lots

Amneal: All Lots

Marksans: One lot (XP9004)

Lupin: One lot

Teva: 14 lots

Source: USFDA website

By the end of 2019, the FDA said that it had become aware of NDMA in some metformin products in other countries and hence it immediately began testing to determine whether US supply was at risk. By February 2020, FDA identified very low level of NDMA in some samples, but none of the FDA tested sample of metformin exceeded the acceptable intake limit for NDMA. FDA then decided to continue testing and if any levels of NDMA or other impurities were identified, swift action would be taken.