Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic drug to treat bladder problems

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Friday, January 6, said it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets to treat bladder problems.
The company in an exchange filing said it received approval from USFDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets 4 mg and 8 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Toviaz extended-release tablets, 4 mg and 8 mg, of Pfizer Inc. The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s facility in Goa. Fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets, 4 mg and 8 mg, (RLD Toviaz) had estimated annual sales of $177 million in the US.
Lupin reported a consolidated net profit stood at Rs 130 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2022. The Mumbai-based company had reported a net loss of Rs 2,098 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.
Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,145 crore for the period under review as compared to Rs 4,091 crore in the year-ago period, Lupin Ltd said in a regulatory filing.