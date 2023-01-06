Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic drug to treat bladder problems

Lupin said it received approval from USFDA for fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets 4 mg and 8 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Toviaz extended-release tablets, 4 mg and 8 mg, of Pfizer Inc.

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Friday, January 6, said it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets to treat bladder problems.

The company in an exchange filing said it received approval from USFDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets 4 mg and 8 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Toviaz extended-release tablets, 4 mg and 8 mg, of Pfizer Inc. The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s facility in Goa. Fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets, 4 mg and 8 mg, (RLD Toviaz) had estimated annual sales of $177 million in the US.

Lupin reported a consolidated net profit stood at Rs 130 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2022. The Mumbai-based company had reported a net loss of Rs 2,098 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.