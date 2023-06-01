Lupin gets US FDA approval for Diazepam Rectal Gel

2 Min(s) Read
Diazepam Rectal Gel is used in emergency situations to stop cluster seizures in people who are taking other medications to treat epilepsy (seizures).
Pharma major Lupin Limited, on Thursday, announced that its subsidiary Novel Laboratories Inc has received United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) approval for Diazepam Rectal Gel.
Diazepam Rectal Gel is used in emergency situations to stop cluster seizures in people who are taking other medications to treat epilepsy (seizures).
Lupin, in a regulatory filing at exchanges, said, “Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Novel Laboratories Inc., based in Somerset, New Jersey, has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Diazepam Rectal Gel, 10 mg and 20 mg, Rectal Delivery System, a generic equivalent of Diastat AcuDial Rectal Delivery System, 10 mg and 20 mg, of Bausch Health US, LLC.”