Lupin gets US FDA approval for Diazepam Rectal Gel

Diazepam Rectal Gel is used in emergency situations to stop cluster seizures in people who are taking other medications to treat epilepsy (seizures).

Pharma major Lupin Limited, on Thursday, announced that its subsidiary Novel Laboratories Inc has received United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) approval for Diazepam Rectal Gel.

