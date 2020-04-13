  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Business

Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for Nagpur plant

Updated : April 13, 2020 11:36 AM IST

Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for Nagpur plant

You May Also Like

Oil climbs more than $1/barrel as OPEC, allied producers agree record output cut

Oil climbs more than $1/barrel as OPEC, allied producers agree record output cut

India's economy to grow 1.5-2.8 percent in FY21, says World Bank

India's economy to grow 1.5-2.8 percent in FY21, says World Bank

Over 1 lakh isolation beds with oxygen support ready for coronavirus patients, says health ministry

Over 1 lakh isolation beds with oxygen support ready for coronavirus patients, says health ministry

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement