Lupin eyes European market next for its biosimilar bet
Updated : October 11, 2019 08:34 PM IST
Company says it is confident of a good run in Europe owing to limited competition
Europe will be the second regulated market for Lupin’s Etanercept after Japan
Company expects to launch Etanercept biosimilar in Europe by July next year
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more