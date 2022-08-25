“We are still very confident that we will be able to resolve it (complete response letter) and potentially get an approval by the end of quarter four,” Ramesh Swaminathan, ED, Global CFO and Hedd-Corp, affairs, Lupin said.

Homegrown pharmaceutical firm Lupin Ltd on Thursday said it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Spiriva generic.

The drug, which is an inhaler, is expected to be one of the biggest opportunities for Lupin in this fiscal as well as next fiscal. The drug launch is also expected to aid the margin performance because it will be a high-margin drug.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Ramesh Swaminathan, executive director, global CFO, and head of corporate affairs, Lupin, said the company is still very confident that it will be able to resolve it and potentially get approval by the end of the fourth quarter.

Swaminathan said he is confident that the company will be able to answer CRL. This generic drug is expected to be one of the biggest launches for Lupin. Its market size is $700 million and it is expected to be a limited competition drug for Lupin.

The street is assuming that once it's launched, if the CRL queries are answered successfully, then the company can make as much as $ 100 million per year from this particular drug assuming there are three players in this particular market.

Bino Pathiparampil, director of research at InCred Capital believes that even in the absence of Spiriva, the market is pricing in a pretty substantial 40-50 percent jump in Lupin's profits in FY24 over FY23.

The stock has had a big fall, down almost 35 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 995. When asked if he is seeing any trigger that can lead the stock price to recovery, he replied, "The stock has fallen because of lower profitability that the market was expecting at that point in time.

The management has guided to a significant margin recovery by end of this year and in FY24. So as the company starts reporting double-digit EBITDA margins and margins that are in the high-teens which is what its peers are mostly doing, I see the stock rebounding back to those levels.”

The stock was down 4.51 percent in the last five days and up 5.51 percent in the past month.

At the current stock levels, Pathiparampil prefers buying Zydus Lifesciences and Sun Pharma. "Those are my top picks," he added.

The pharma company has also entered into a Deed of Assignment with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH for the acquisition of brands Ondero and Ondero - Met (including trademark rights associated with the brands), which will enable the company to provide comprehensive and best-in-class treatment options for diabetes management.

