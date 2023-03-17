Lupin Digital Health unveils results of Digital Therapeutics Study with ACS patients

Lupin Digital Health recently launched its digital therapeutics platform, Lyfe, which is a heart care program that significantly reduces the risk of a heart attack and improves the quality of life for cardiac patients.

Lupin’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Lupin Digital Health (LDH), on March 17 unveiled the results of the efficacy of digital therapeutics (DTx) among patients with the acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and post-percutaneous coronary interventions in India. The study findings were presented at the India Live 2023 symposium in Chennai.

LDH recently launched its digital therapeutics platform, Lyfe, which is a heart care program that significantly reduces the risk of a heart attack and improves the quality of life for cardiac patients. The study aimed to evaluate the efficacy of Lyfe on cardiovascular events, rehospitalisation, medication adherence, vital sign monitoring and lifestyle changes among heart patients.

During the 90-day interim analysis, patients enrolled in the program demonstrated significant improvement, with 90 percent adhering to the recommended medication, diet and exercise regimen. 83.3 percent of patients maintained their vital signs within the normal range. No re-hospitalisations occurred during the first 30 days of enrolment.

‘We are excited to share the positive outcomes of India's first digital therapeutics study. The study's outcomes showcase the effectiveness of our evidence-based and comprehensive heart care program in ensuring high adherence and low re-hospitalisation for patients, said Lupin Digital Health CEO, Sidharth Srinivasan.

‘It's gratifying to see that more than 300 leading cardiologists have already enrolled in our Lyfe platform, and we are confident that this number will multiply. We are dedicated to optimising the patient experience through enhancing doctor-patient collaboration, continuously monitoring health vitals, increasing patient awareness, and improving therapy adherence, all leading to better outcomes,’ he further added.

Lupin, on February 17 got an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its injectable unit in Nagpur following an inspection from the drug regulator from October 17-29, 2022. Earlier in the month, the company’s Vizag Facility and its Bioresearch centre in Pune were also inspected by the US FDA and were later concluded with no observations from the regulator.

Lupin reported a decline of 72 percent in its Q3 net profit on a year-on-year basis, while the margin rose by nearly 350 basis points. Company’s US sales also reported a decline of 12 percent compared to the same quarter last year but rose 11 percent on a sequential basis.