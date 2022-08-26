Lumpy skin disease rages on: Here's what states are doing to curb the spread

By CNBCTV18.com

About 35,000 cattle have died due to a viral infection called the lumpy skin disease in nine states as of August 23, 2022, according to the union department of animal husbandry. The disease has so far infected about 900,000 cattle in the country as the state departments try to contain further spread of the disease.

Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is a viral illness caused by the capripoxvirus genus in the poxviridae family. The virus mainly spreads through blood-sucking vectors such as ticks and mites and mosquitoes. The infected cattle or bovine creatures develop thick nodules on the skin, which are often accompanied by debilitating fever and lower milk production and may lead to death as well.

Which states are affected?

So far LSD has spread to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu.

Here’s what some of the states are doing to curb the spread of the disease.

Gujarat

About 20 districts of Gujarat have recorded cases of LSD and more than 10,06,000 animals have been vaccinated in those districts. More than 6 lakh vaccine doses had been made available at the district level for vaccination.

The vaccination drive is carried out by the Animal Husbandry Department and district administrations. About 222 veterinary officers, 713 livestock inspectors are engaged in intensive survey, treatment and vaccination operations, as per a release from the CMO.

Uttar Pradesh

The state government of Uttar Pradesh has banned all animal fairs (weekly or monthly markets) and transportation of animals from bordering states.

Additional precautionary measures are taken to keep a check on the spread of the disease. District officials have sent their requirements for vaccines to the state government and the vaccination drive is expected to start soon, as per an HT report.

A special vaccination drive will be carried out to vaccinate cattle against the LSD and the department of animal husbandry will coordinate with the Centre to ensure vaccine availability.

Jammu

Jammu district administration has issued an advisory to prevent the spread of LSD. The advisory stated a blanket ban on the movement and transportation of dairy animals in the Jammu district, reported PTI. The district administration has taken various measures to prevent and control the spread.

Besides providing door-to-door treatment to infected dairy animals, a series of awareness camps were also organised. The district administration issued a helpline number-18001807205 as well for the farmers.

Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Department of Animal Husbandry is providing all types of assistance including free medicines for the treatment of animals, and general awareness to check the spread of disease at the owner’s doorstep.

Awareness campaigns and round-the-clock surveillance are also being performed in the villages of Chandigarh along with fogging and fumigation in the dairy populated areas.

The department has established a vaccination campaign to vaccinate and immunize all the healthy cattle in villages and gaushalas of Chandigarh free of cost. As per an eHealth report, it has procured 10,000 doses of vaccine for the prevention of this disease.

Rajasthan

The state government has allocated emergency funds for medicine sent medical teams to nine districts -- Barmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Pali, Ganganagar, Nagaur, Siorhi and Jaisalmer.

A sum of Rs 1 lakh each to the affected districts and Rs 50,000 each to poly clinics has been released to buy emergency essential medicines. Earlier, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanded the central government to declare the lumpy skin disease in cows as a pandemic.

Haryana

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has instructed district officials to ensure 100 percent vaccination of cattle within seven days across the state. At present, three lakh vaccine doses are available in the state, as per an Indian Express report.

In the meeting, Kaushal informed that eight districts Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Kaithal, and Panchkula are the most affected by the disease in the state.

Himachal Pradesh

The animal husbandry department of Himachal Pradesh has initiated a vaccination campaign in which a total of 33,817 head of cattle had been vaccinated Monday evening, Tribune India reported. The state has the policy of vaccinating all cattle within a 5-km radius of infection.

The department has also advised farmers to carry out fumigation to keep away ticks, mites and mosquitoes.