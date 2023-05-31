Meghalaya: Lumpy skin disease detected in cows, several villages declared 'infected'

In Shillong, 20 cows died in the Pynthorumkhrah area. Samples have been sent for tests to confirm if the deaths of the cows were caused by lumpy skin disease, officials said.

Lumpy skin disease has been detected among cows in several villages of Ri-Bhoi and South West Khasi Hills, and other areas, following which the Meghalaya government has declared these locations as 'infected' on Wednesday, state officials said.

In Shillong, the state capital, 20 cows died in the Pynthorumkhrah area. Samples have been sent for tests to confirm if the deaths of the cows were caused by lumpy skin disease, the officials added.

Sumer, Mawlyngkhung, Umpyrdong-Umden, Umkon-Umden, Saiden-Nongpoh and Jyntru-Nongpoh in Umsning block in Ri-Bhoi district and Rangthong in Mawkyrwat block in South West Khasi Hills district were declared infected after samples sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal turned out to be positive for lumpy skin disease.

The villages were declared infected for disease prevention and control, the officials said.

Similar symptoms were also found among cows in different villages of East Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills districts but locals are yet to inform the veterinary authorities, a local community leader told news agency PTI. He said the locals believe "it is sent by the Gods", and it will heal by itself.

Lumpy skin disease is a viral bovine disease caused by a virus belonging to the same family of viruses that causes smallpox and monkeypox. The disease results in fever, enlarged superficial lymph nodes and multiple nodules across the surface of the skin. These nodules also form on mucous membranes inside the body and as on organs like the eyes, nose, mouth, rectum, udder and genitalia.

The virus spreads through blood-feeding insects like ticks, mosquitoes, flies, lice, wasps and more. The disease can also spread through bodily fluids like blood, nasal discharge, lacrimal secretions, semen and saliva, and through infected milk to suckling calves.

As a result, young calves are most susceptible to severe symptoms but the disease spreads through all age groups easily. Along with fever during the onset of symptoms, the cattle also experience a swelling of limbs. The disease also causes chronic debility, reduced milk production, poor growth, infertility, abortion, and sometimes death, leading to severe economic implications.

