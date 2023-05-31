English
    Meghalaya: Lumpy skin disease detected in cows, several villages declared 'infected'

    Meghalaya: Lumpy skin disease detected in cows, several villages declared 'infected'

    Meghalaya: Lumpy skin disease detected in cows, several villages declared 'infected'
    By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023 11:46:20 AM IST (Published)

    In Shillong, 20 cows died in the Pynthorumkhrah area. Samples have been sent for tests to confirm if the deaths of the cows were caused by lumpy skin disease, officials said.

    Lumpy skin disease has been detected among cows in several villages of Ri-Bhoi and South West Khasi Hills, and other areas, following which the Meghalaya government has declared these locations as 'infected' on Wednesday, state officials said.

    In Shillong, the state capital, 20 cows died in the Pynthorumkhrah area. Samples have been sent for tests to confirm if the deaths of the cows were caused by lumpy skin disease, the officials added.
    Sumer, Mawlyngkhung, Umpyrdong-Umden, Umkon-Umden, Saiden-Nongpoh and Jyntru-Nongpoh in Umsning block in Ri-Bhoi district and Rangthong in Mawkyrwat block in South West Khasi Hills district were declared infected after samples sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal turned out to be positive for lumpy skin disease.
