By CNBCTV18.com

The death toll among cattle in Rajasthan and Gujarat rose to nearly 3,000 in the last few weeks due to a viral infection known as the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

In Rajasthan, over nine districts were affected by the viral disease, including Jalore, Jodhpur, Barmer, Ganganagar, Nagaur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer Pali and Sirohi.

In Gujarat, 14 districts were affected, including all districts of the Saurashtra region, Kutch and Banaskantha. On August 3, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the affected areas in Kutch and reviewed the situation. According to Bhavya Verma, district development officer of Kutch, the region has already witnessed the peak surge of the disease and the rate of daily infections has now started to stabilise, the Indian Express reported.

Transport of livestock from the affected areas had been banned by the Gujarat government on July 27.

What is the Lumpy Skin Disease?

According to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), the Lumpy Skin Disease is caused by the capripoxvirus, which is genetically related to the goatpox and sheeppox virus family. The disease, described by GAVI as “an emerging threat to livestock worldwide” causes fever, enlarged superficial lymph nodes and multiple nodules across the skin of the cattle. The virus affects the cattle through vectors such as blood-feeding insects like ticks, mosquitoes, flies, lice and wasps. Once infected, the animals start losing weight and have reduced milk yield. They may also have excessive nasal and salivary secretion. The disease may lead to miscarriages in pregnant cows and buffaloes and also cause the death of the animal.

Are humans at risk?

This is not the first time the disease has affected cattle in India. Two years ago, a strain of the Lumpy Skin Disease causing virus was detected in Maharashtra. Although sporadically, Gujarat has also reported cases over the last few years. However, humans can’t get infected by the virus as the disease is not zoonotic, which means it does not spread from animals to humans. However, the milk produced by an infected animal needs to be boiled or pasteurised to kill the viruses, if any, before it is consumed by humans, Indian Express quoted JB Kathiriya, assistant professor at Kamdhenu University’s College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry in Junagadh, as saying.