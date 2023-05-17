Low Vitamin D levels linked to persistent COVID-19 symptoms: Study

Long COVID, also known as post COVID-19 syndrome, refers to a condition in which individuals experience persistent symptoms for more than 12 weeks after the initial COVID-19 infection.

A potential link between low vitamin D levels and an increased risk of long COVID symptoms has been established by a new study. Monitoring vitamin D levels in individuals recovering from COVID-19 could be beneficial, according to the study presented at the recently held 25th European Congress of Endocrinology in Istanbul.

Long COVID, also known as post-COVID-19 syndrome, refers to a condition in which individuals experience persistent symptoms for more than 12 weeks after the initial COVID-19 infection. While studies have shown that this condition affects a significant percentage of COVID-19 patients, there is still limited understanding of its underlying mechanisms.

Although low vitamin D levels have been associated with poor outcomes in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, such as intubation, mechanical ventilation, or death, its role in long COVID has not been extensively studied. To address this gap, a team of researchers from Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan conducted a study supported by Abiogen Pharma SpA.

The study involved 100 patients aged 51-70 years who had been hospitalised for COVID-19, with and without long COVID. The researchers measured their vitamin D levels upon admission and again six months after discharge. The results showed that patients with long COVID had lower vitamin D levels compared to those without long COVID. During the six-month follow-up, this link was most prominent in patients who complained of “brain fog” symptoms such as confusion, forgetfulness, and lack of focus.

It's important to note that the study focused on patients without pre-existing bone conditions, who did not require intensive care unit (ICU) treatment. The two groups were carefully matched in terms of age, sex, pre-existing chronic conditions, and COVID-19 severity, including those with and without lengthy COVID.

Lead investigator Professor Andrea Giustina highlighted the significance of the study's controlled design in shedding light on the role of vitamin D deficiency in long COVID. The findings suggest a potential link between vitamin D deficiency and the persistence of COVID-19 symptoms over an extended period.