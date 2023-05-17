Breaking News
Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies at age of 87 in London
Low Vitamin D levels linked to persistent COVID 19 symptoms: Study

Low Vitamin D levels linked to persistent COVID-19 symptoms: Study

Low Vitamin D levels linked to persistent COVID-19 symptoms: Study
Long COVID, also known as post COVID-19 syndrome, refers to a condition in which individuals experience persistent symptoms for more than 12 weeks after the initial COVID-19 infection.

A potential link between low vitamin D levels and an increased risk of long COVID symptoms has been established by a new study. Monitoring vitamin D levels in individuals recovering from COVID-19 could be beneficial, according to the study presented at the recently held 25th European Congress of Endocrinology in Istanbul.

Long COVID, also known as post-COVID-19 syndrome, refers to a condition in which individuals experience persistent symptoms for more than 12 weeks after the initial COVID-19 infection. While studies have shown that this condition affects a significant percentage of COVID-19 patients, there is still limited understanding of its underlying mechanisms.
X