Low-key welcome to New Year in Mumbai amid rise in COVID-19 cases, prohibitory orders

For the second year in a row, New Year eve celebrations remained muted in Mumbai in view of the order prohibiting public gatherings at popular places amid the rise in new COVID-19 cases.

Mumbaikars' favourite destinations like the Gateway of India, Marine Drive and seafronts at Dadar, Girgaon and Juhu wore almost a deserted look as police personnel deployed at these places and on streets ensured that the prohibitory order was implemented strictly, an official said on Saturday. Police personnel were seen asking people to vacate these spots through the public announcement system before the 5 PM deadline on Friday. "This is an appreciation post for you Mumbai. These deserted and silent streets speak volumes about your concern for the city and its safety. What a perfect welcome to 2022," Mumbai Police tweeted on Friday night.

Due to the curbs, citizens preferred to ring in the New Year with families and friends at hotels, restaurants, and in some cases, on terraces of their housing societies. Nakabandis or checking of vehicles was conducted at 134 spots by the police. Vehicles were checked and senior police officers patrolled streets, the official added.

From Friday night till early Saturday morning, Traffic Police personnel took blood samples of motorists to check drunk driving and filed cases. Similarly, cases were filed for rash driving, he said. The Bandra-Worli sea link, BMC building, and CSMT station, among others, were illuminated to welcome the New Year. No lighting was done on the state secretariat. Mumbai Police on Friday issued an order prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily till January 15 in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation and the emergence of the Omicron variant.