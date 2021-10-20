Low 2nd dose offtake, Covaxin supply remains big challenge for India's vaccination drive

Low second-dose off-take is another big concern with the gulf between two doses currently at over 41 crore.

India's vaccination drive is nearing the 100 crore milestone. However, the Covaxin supply remains a challenge with only 1.5 crore doses supplied in October to date against the company's promise of 5 crore doses. Low second-dose off-take is another big concern with the gulf between two doses currently at over 41 crore.

As the countdown to the 100 crore landmark begins, the first dose is almost nearing saturation and the low second dose off-take is a big concern and the union health ministry has written to states on the matter.

As of October 19, more than 70 crore first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, but only 29 crore second doses have been administered, and the gulf between both the doses is as high as 41 crore doses.

Amongst the different age groups, nearly 40 crore first doses have been administered among those in 18 to 44 years of age, but just 11 crore second doses have been administered in that age group.

In the 45 to 59 year age group, nearly 17 crore shots have been administered. But the number of second doses administered is only half of that. The gulf between both the doses in the 60 plus age group is a bit narrow at just 4 crore doses.

One reason for this could be the 12-week gap between two doses of Covishield, which remains the dominant vaccine accounting for nearly 90 percent of the shots. But in the last two weeks, we have seen that the second dose has started outpacing the first dose offering some hope for the vaccination drive.

Now the other major challenge has to do with the production constraints for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. In October to date, sources said 1.52 crore doses of Covaxin have been supplied to the central government, this is well below par.