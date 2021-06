Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech has slammed a recent comparative study of antibodies produced by its vaccine Covaxin vis-à-vis Serum Institute of India's locally produced Covishield.

Covaxin is the indigenously manufactured vaccine by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Saying that the study has "lots of flaws," a Bharat Biotech statement said, "A recent comparative report on evaluation of immunogenicity responses to spike protein after 1st and 2nd dose of Indian manufactured vaccines study had lots of flaws. The journal that stated comparative report said more antibodies produced by Covishield than Covaxin."

The unpublished study, conducted on 515 healthcare workers (425 Covishield and 90 Covaxin recipients), and recently uploaded on preprint server MedRxiv said Covishield recipients were found to have a higher sero positivity rate and average rise in anti-spike antibody (ASA) than those who got Covaxin.

Bharat Biotech’s statement added that “this report is not a peer-reviewed publication, nor statistically & scientifically designed study, the study design & conduct reflect an ad hoc analysis, rather than predetermined hypothesis. Further, the study was not registered on CTRI website, nor approved by CDSCO & SEC.”

"It is critical to understand the Phase-3 data will first be submitted to CDSCO, followed by peer reviewed journals, with a timeline of 3 months for publication, and as communicated earlier COVAXIN phase 3 results full trial data will be made public during July: Bharat Biotech."

@Teensthack @singhak_endo surprised that media/researchers are concluding based on non-peer-reviewed work. Limitation 1: Spike-based IgG's are not appropriate when evaluating Covaxin, which induces broad antibody responses to Spike, N, and M. Recommend live virus neutralization. https://t.co/kdCbfjwFbv — Dr. Raches Ella (@RachesElla) June 7, 2021

Another tweet from Dr Ella said, “Limitation 2: Past history of COVID was based on verbal response and not by a pre-vaccination IgG test. The study fails to account for asymptomatics (predominant presentation of COVID) and introduces misclassification bias. SARS-CoV-2 naïve participants may not be naïve after all.”

Dr Ella tagged the study's lead author Dr A.K. Singh and said medical journal Lancet recommends authors refrain from actively seeking media attention for articles which are not peer reviewed.

Dr Singh tweeted: “Brother, whole country is getting vaccinated even without a preprint phase 3 results – lest forget published one. We owe a sincere gratitude to Bharat Biotech but that does not mean one should raise finger on others effort. Of course, we will produce published results finally.”

On June 8, Suchitra Ella, who heads business development and advocacy (joint managing director) at Bharat Biotech, tweeted that Covaxin had got “Brazil - Anvisa audit approval”.

Covaxin gets “Brazil - Anvisa audit approval”. For those who missed earlier #WHO as per expected timelines & adherence to regulatory processes!😷🧼5️⃣↔️💉🇮🇳🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/UpU37CqSRL — suchitra ella (@SuchitraElla) June 7, 2021

While Bharat Biotech’s statement found support among Twitter users, many others demanded that Bharat Biotech publish Covaxin's phase three results before trying to point out shortcomings in studies conducted by others.

It's nothing but a hitjob against covaxin, and I'm glad that Bharat Biotech has responded. But it needs to produce the result of trials which it conducted against the delta and alpha variants to keep these hitjobs away. — Abhishek (@the_malakas) June 9, 2021

COVAXIN doing great against immune escape variants two studies out today one against B.1.315 (Beta) & Delta (B.1.617.2) & other against the new variant discovered by NIV Pune B.1.1.28 P2. Variant. Kudos @BharatBiotech 🇮🇳#COVAXIN — Navroop Singh (@NavroopSingh_) June 8, 2021

On June 9, a joint study conducted by researchers from Pune’s National Institute of Virology, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Bharat Biotech stated that Covaxin is effective against the Beta and the Delta variants of coronavirus. The study has been conducted based on samples from 20 people who have recovered from COVID-19 and 17 others who have received both doses of Covaxin. The authors of the report include ICMR chief Balram Bhargava.