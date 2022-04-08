Lose BMI, earn bonus: Zerodha announces 'fun health program' for employees

In a bid to promote healthy living, online broking startup Zerodha is running a “fun health program” through which employees can earn bonus by losing weight. But some netizens have taken umbrage at the suggestion.

In a series of tweets posted on the occasion of World Health Day on April 7, Zerodha Co-Founder and CEO Nithin Kamath, a fitness enthusiast himself, said anyone in the organisation with a BMI less than 25 will be rewarded with a bonus of half a month's salary.

At present, the average BMI of Zerodha employees is 25.3. Challenging his employees, Kamath said if the staff were able to bring down the average BMI to below 24 by August, everyone at Zerodha would be rewarded with another half month's salary as bonus.

Encouraging others to take up the challenge, Kamath tweeted on April 7: “It would be fun to compete with other companies.”

Expanding on the rules of the challenge, Kamath said the lowest average BMI or the largest change in average BMI would be announced as the winner.

The winner will get to choose a charity for which all employees at Zerodha will contribute.

“Maybe a health tech company can run the initiative,” the CEO said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), body mass index (BMI) is a measure used to classify overweight and obesity in adults. BMI can be calculated by dividing a person's weight in kilograms by the square of his height in meters (kg/m2).

When BMI is greater than or equal to 25, the person is identified as overweight. However, due to risk factors and morbidities, the cut-off for overweight is greater than 23.0kg/m2 and obesity is greater than 25.0kg/m2 for Asians.

In the last tweet of the thread, Kamath said he is aware of the fact that BMI is not the best measure to track health and fitness, “but it is the easiest way to get started.”

"With health and most other things in life, the most important bit is to get started," he wrote.

He invited other companies to participate in the challenge for ‘healthy competition.’

For those who wish to get healthy, Kamath said walking 10,000 steps every day could be a great start.

But, his enthusiasm was not shared by some people on social media.

A Twitter user suggested that Kamath reconsider his decision as this would put pressure on employees and may impact their mental health.

So problematic. People can have higher BMIs for a variety of health issues. This is not incentivising good health. This is discriminatory, myopic, offensive.As a CVD researcher, let me also say that BMI as a health marker is almost obsolete now, with many other factors at play. https://t.co/eC7dCy1NOp— Rubina Mulchandani (@Rubina_BigB_EF) April 8, 2022

Stating that a higher BMI could be because of several health factors, a user called Kamaath's move "myopic."

Nitin and his elder brother Nikhil founded Zerodha, India’s largest equity brokerage house, in 2010.