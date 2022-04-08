Lose BMI, earn bonus: Zerodha announces 'fun health program' for employees

We are running a fun health program at @zerodhaonline. Anyone on our team with BMI <25 gets half a month's salary as bonus. The avg BMI of our team is 25.3 & if we can get to <24 by Aug, everyone gets another ½ month as a bonus. It'd be fun to compete with other companies 😁 1/3— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 7, 2022
PS: I know BMI isn’t the best measure to track health & fitness, but it is the easiest way to get started. With health & most other things in life, the most important bit is to get started.Btw, walking 10,000 steps daily is a great start if you've been wanting to get healthy 3/3— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 7, 2022
So problematic.People can have higher BMIs for a variety of health issues. This is not incentivising good health. This is discriminatory, myopic, offensive.As a CVD researcher, let me also say that BMI as a health marker is almost obsolete now, with many other factors at play. https://t.co/eC7dCy1NOp— Rubina Mulchandani (@Rubina_BigB_EF) April 8, 2022