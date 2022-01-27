Long COVID: Study finds 4 factors that increase chances of condition

Long COVID has long been one of the many mysteries that surround the SARS CoV-2 virus. It is not yet known what exactly causes it or why it occurs so frequently. Despite the World Health Organization (WHO) defining long COVID as a post-COVID-19 condition, many still take the existence of long COVID as more of a myth than a fact. But now, a new study has found some of the biological factors that may predispose some individuals to long COVID.

The researchers behind the study followed 200 COVID-19 patients for a period of two to three months. In the study, which was published in the journal, Cell, they found four factors that can be identified pretty early on and appear to have a direct correlation with the chances of someone suffering from long COVID.

The four factors that the team identified are as follows:

The level of SARS CoV-2 genetic material present in the body.

The presence of antibodies that mistakenly target the body itself.

The reactivation of Epstein-Barr virus which lies dormant after infecting most people in their youth

Having Type 2 diabetes.

“It’s the first real solid attempt to come up with some biologic mechanisms for long COVID,” Dr Steven Deeks, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the study, told The New York Times.

While the results are revelatory, the study’s authors have cautioned that these findings are only exploratory and more research would be needed to confirm the them.

Long COVID is the condition where patients suffer from symptoms over a long period of time. Symptoms can persist for longer than a year in some cases and can often be debilitating. During the previous wave of COVID-19 fuelled by the Delta variant, reports suggested that 10-30 percent of all COVID-19 patients are likely to suffer from another form of long-term symptoms.

According to the UN health agency, the most common symptoms of the post-COVID-19 condition include shortness of breath, fatigue, cognitive dysfunction and other problems that impact everyday functioning.