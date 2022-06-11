Long COVID four times more likely in people with diabetes: Study

Patients who already suffer from diabetes may have an increased chance of suffering from long COVID. A recent pre-peer-reviewed analysis found that diabetes increased the risk of long COVID by as much as four times. The analysis reviewed seven previous studies that tracked COVID-19 patients for at least four weeks to see who developed long COVID-19 symptoms.

Diabetes is "a potent risk factor," said the researchers during a presentation on June 5 at the annual Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association. The researchers did add that their observations were preliminary as the seven studies used different methodologies.

"More high-quality studies across multiple populations and settings are needed to determine if diabetes is indeed a risk factor" for long COVID, the researchers said.

"In the meantime, careful monitoring of people with diabetes... may be advised" after they get infected with COVID-19, the scientists noted.

Long COVID or post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC) as it is known more formally, can materialise through several different symptoms. Some of the common symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, loss of smell and taste and shortness of breath.

Recent research suggests that 57 percent of COVID-19 patients who require hospitalisation suffer from PASC while only 40 percent of all COVID-19 patients suffer from the condition. PASC can emerge despite suffering from only mild or moderate symptoms. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that 10-20 percent of patients can develop post-COVID-19 conditions.

Scientists and medical professionals don’t have a clear idea about why PASC occurs in patients yet.

