Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, on Friday declared a 'major incident' in the Britain capital, saying hospitals in the city could be overwhelmed amid a rapid increase in coronavirus cases.

"I have declared a major incident in London because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point," Sadiq Khan tweeted.

“One in 30 Londoners now has COVID-19. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die,” he added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said that almost 1.5 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, vowing to quickly expand a programme to inoculate the most vulnerable in Britain by mid-February.

A major incident is defined as being “beyond the scope of business-as-usual operations, and is likely to involve serious harm, damage, disruption or risk to human life or welfare, essential services, the environment or national security”.