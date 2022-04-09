London Eye: Disturbed Indians struggling for support

A new study finds higher than average mental illness among Indians settled in Britain with yet higher difficulty in accessing mental health services. The report challenges continuing myths that Indians living in Britain are somehow a happier lot, and that settling in Britain is a state to aspire to.

A study organised by The 1928 Institute, an Oxford-based think tank, finds that as many as one in four people in Britain have sought support from a mental health professional in the face of a rising cost of living and the impact of the pandemic. Among them Indians find it disproportionately difficult to seek help.

“The research shows that 93 percent of British Indians feel the clinical approach to mental health by the National Health Service (NHS) is alienating,” Oxford researcher Kiran Kaur Manku who led the study tells CNBC TV-18. “They explained this as not feeling comfortable to express their health needs or knowing that they won’t be understood.”

The study conducted among 2,300 Indians over peak periods of the pandemic in 2020 found that three-quarters of British Indians have faced barriers when attempting to access mental health care. Many among them spoke of “inappropriate treatment for their culture” as one of the main blockades.

Many respondents cited the associated stigma of accessing support as the biggest barrier; in the belief that it will be perceived negatively by the wider community. Other concerns arose over quality of care, with the highest such concerns reported in Scotland. An inability to see a culturally relevant professional was highlighted by a tenth of all respondents.

The report is now under review by the NHS Birmingham & Solihull Mental Health Trust Patient and Carers Race Equality Framework (PCREF).

“Whilst many of these barriers can be addressed at the community level, there is a clear call from British Indians that more needs to be done to remove the negative connotations of access to services,” the report says. “Almost all respondents (93 percent) highlighted the urgent need for safe spaces to discuss mental health awareness in a culturally sensitive manner; while 16 percent would feel more comfortable in exploring services if the quality of care was tailored toward culture and beliefs.”

Indians have faced discrimination from the first call of help, usually to their GP. The report found that “86 percent faced discrimination from their GP, or other professional, while 81 percent experienced shame and stigma.” In addition, 92 percent reported that GP appointments are too short to successfully diagnose the need for mental health support, with as many perceiving that services are only available to those who can clearly articulate the need.

Concerningly, the study found that 60 percent reported that healthcare professionals assumed that a ‘family support network’ would be available to meet a British Indian’s needs.

When asked about the quality of care, respondents overwhelming outlined negative experiences, and called for a willingness from the professional to learn about their patient’s culture, key moments in history, or cultural nuance. In addition, 48 percent would like to see more therapists learning from their peers; and 97 percent want to see a well-rounded treatment plan, which included traditional practices to aid wellbeing.

Gender

Men seem to face a higher level of difficulties in accessing mental health services. “Men in our community are struggling with mental health and called for a proactive approach from the NHS to encourage them to seek support,” Manku tells CNBC-TV18. “Almost all men highlighted the issue of suicide in relation to either themselves, a family member, or a close friend. There is a clear need to provide support and encourage healthy coping mechanisms.”

The exceptional difficulties run across both first generation migrants and those who grew up in Britain, though these are usually of different kinds across overlapping concerns.

“First generation migrants expressed more concerns with language as a barrier, finding online self-referrals inaccessible, and not knowing the different access routes,” Manku says. “British Indians who have grown up in the UK explained the service was poor and did not feel relevant for them.”

In one instance, she says a therapist offered advice “that would worsen mental health due to a lack of cultural understanding, another respondent explained a bereavement counsellor had no awareness about our death rites, whilst many respondents gave examples of therapists with no awareness of traumatising geopolitical events which were related to their mental health.” But it is clear, she says, that “all generations faced high levels of discrimination and shame when accessing or receiving treatment.”

This year could prove particularly difficult in new ways, says Manku, who works with the Global Initiative in Neuropsychiatric Ethics at the University of Oxford. “With the upcoming 75th anniversary of Partition and 50th anniversary of the expulsion of Indians from east Africa, this year is expected to be challenging for many. As those memories reignite, many will be reliving traumatic events or reflecting on the impact of an uncontrollable force of social injustice - it is critical that these issues are understood and addressed in a timely manner reflecting on the impact.”

— London Eye is a weekly column by CNBC-TV18’s Sanjay Suri, which gives a peek at business-as-unusual from London and around.