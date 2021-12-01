London Eye: Vaccine hoarding comes back to hit the West

On the face of it, the British government has reason to boast a ‘prudence’ in hoarding vast amounts of vaccines. Come a new wave, and it has enough to dish out to speed up its third wave of vaccination.

The target is to give the entire population a third jab by the end of January. The country is not short of vaccines — it has ordered about nine shots per person. Much of this is in stock in deep freeze, the remainder is on its way. The rush now is to get enough volunteers to administer enough shots, and for enough to come forward to receive them.

Further such prudence is in store. Britain sits on a variety of vaccines, and should one family of vaccines prove more effective than the other, it can bring it out to jab at speed just about all of its population of 67 million that may need protection.

The tragic gap that all this sensible hoarding needs is that the Omicron spread could have been limited, if not its emergence avoided, had all those hoarded vaccines been administered to poor regions around the world. The hoarding in Britain alone would have been enough to cover everyone in southern Africa with a double dose and more.

And Britain is far from the only hoarder. Billions of doses sit hoarded in the US, and between Western European nations, and all of this could have by now covered the billions still unprotected. And in protecting them these rich nations would really have protected their own. What has been clear around the world since the start of the pandemic has apparently not been clear to the allegedly progressive governments — that the virus does not respect notional boundaries and national barriers.

Gordon Brown

Former British Prime Minister and now World Health Organisation (WHO) ambassador for global health financing Gordon Brown for global health financing, has pointed out this failure vividly in an article in The Guardian. “Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put the vaccines in the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us,” he wrote. “We were forewarned — and yet here we are.”

In the absence of mass vaccination, Covid is not only spreading uninhibited among unprotected people but is mutating, with new variants emerging out of the poorest countries and now threatening to unleash themselves on even fully vaccinated people in the richest countries of the world.”

This is an “arms race” that the West could easily have won, he wrote. In all 9.1 billion doses of vaccines have been manufactured, with that number due to rise to 12 billion by the end of the year. That, he said, was more than enough to vaccinate the whole world.

South Africa has achieved a 27 percent vaccination rate but its rural areas are often in single digits, “and the whole of the continent is justifiably angry because their own efforts to vaccinate have been impeded for months by the neo-colonisation of the European Union.” The Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine, he says, is produced in South Africa but “commandeered” out of Africa into the European Union

Waste

Hundreds of millions of vaccine doses have by now been hoarded so long that they are past their ‘jab by’ dates. This has led to the destruction of vast amounts of wasted vaccines that could have saved lives in poor, and consequently the rich countries. As of now, only 3 percent of the population of low-income countries is fully vaccinated.

This imbalance has not brought any regrets, never mind a change of plans. The current argument offered around Europe is that it needs protection more than Africa does because its population is older, twice as old on average than the African population. The young can deal with Omicron or whatever comes along better, and so it is quite right for Europe to protect itself.

It is worrying that arguments such as this continue uninhibited by facts. That the spread in mostly unvaccinated Africa that gave rise to the new mutation has not led to any moves to surrender hoarded stocks but in fact to justify hoarding yet more. Scientists are warning of a fourth, fifth, sixth and even seventh wave of the virus. It hasn’t clicked yet that the spread of the virus can only be halted by the spread of the vaccine, and not through hoarding it.