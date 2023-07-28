Lok Sabha passes National Nursing and Midwifery bill, here's what it's about

The main objective is to regulate and maintain high standards of education and services within the nursing and midwifery professions. Additionally, the bill emphasizes the assessment of institutions, maintenance of national and state registers, and the development of a system to enhance access, research, and adoption of scientific advancements in the field.

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 amidst uproar by Opposition.

This proposed legislation aims to establish a National Nursing and Midwifery Commission, replacing the Indian Nursing Council Act of 1947. The bill envisions several important changes to the existing system.

The key provisions of the bill include implementing a common entrance test, making registration mandatory for nursing and midwifery professionals, and introducing a temporary license for foreign nationals who are qualified nurses and midwives to practice in India.

The main objective is to regulate and maintain high standards of education and services within the nursing and midwifery professions. Additionally, the bill emphasizes the assessment of institutions, maintenance of national and state registers, and the development of a system to enhance access, research, and adoption of scientific advancements in the field.

The proposed National Nursing and Midwifery Commission will be headquartered in New Delhi and will consist of 29 members, including a chairperson, 16 ex-officio members from relevant ministries, and 12 members representing nursing, midwifery, charitable institutions, and eminent individuals appointed by the central government.

All members of the commission, including the chairperson, will be required to declare their assets, liabilities, and professional engagements, which will be published on the commission's website. The commission will convene at least once every quarter.

The bill outlines three autonomous boards under the commission's purview:

Nursing and Midwifery Undergraduate and Postgraduate Education Board: This board will establish the minimum requirements and standards for nursing and midwifery education at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. It will also develop a dynamic competency-based curriculum for these courses, train faculty members, and set norms for facilities and faculty at nursing and midwifery institutions.

Nursing and Midwifery Assessment and Rating Board: This board will be responsible for assessing and rating nursing and midwifery institutions' compliance with regulations. It will grant permissions for new institutions, postgraduate courses, and seat increases. Inspection reports will be made available on the board's website regularly. The board will also handle recognition and de-recognition of degrees.

Nursing and Midwifery Ethics and Registration Board: This board will maintain the national register of registered professionals, approve or reject registration applications, and oversee professional conduct and ethics.

What will be the functions of National Nursing and Midwifery Commission?

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission will have several functions, including framing policies and regulating standards for nursing and midwifery education and training, as well as overseeing institutions, research, professionals, and associates in the field. To ensure states' representation, the Central Government will establish a Nursing and Midwifery Advisory Council, allowing states and union territories to raise concerns and present their views.

Within one year of the Act's commencement, every state government will need to establish its State Nursing and Midwifery Commission.

Registration in the national or state register will be mandatory for anyone with recognized nursing and midwifery qualifications to practice as a qualified nursing or midwifery professional or associate. Foreign nationals with valid qualifications in their home country may be granted temporary registration in India.