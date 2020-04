Eminent cardiac surgeon Devi Prasad Shetty on Thursday favoured lifting of the country-wide lockdown after the 21-days spell and limiting its enforcement only in areas reporting high incidences of COVID-19 cases.

The Chairman and Executive Director of Narayana Health said, "medically speaking it would not make a big difference" if the 21-days lockdown in the entire country is continued.

of Coronavirus).

lockdown)," Shetty told PTI.

weeks. "Right now, it's manageable."

Shetty opined that the 21-day nationwide lockdown would bring down the Coronavirus mortality by at least 50 percent.

"..when you retrospectively look back after 3-6 months, whatever would have been the actual mortality, it would be 50 percent of what it would have been (had there been no 21-day lockdown). I can very confidently say that. The 21 days lockdown definitely made a big difference," he said.

Shetty praised the government for being "very, very" proactive in declaring lock-down at a very early stage, noting that Brazil is yet to take such a measure and the US took the step much later.