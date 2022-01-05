Lockdown ruled out; Maharashtra govt mulls augmented restrictions

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said there will be restrictions but lockdown is not needed as of now. The home quarantine has been reduced to seven days from 10 days earlier.

"There would be augmented restrictions, lockdown not needed at this stage. Home quarantine to be of seven days," said Tope.

On Tuesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani told CNBC-TV18 that the civic body is looking at reducing quarantining days to seven days from the current 10 days.

Kakani said the BMC has categorised countries into 3 categories — ultra risk, high risk, no risk. The RT-PCR test is mandatory for travellers coming from ultra-risk, high-risk countries, while random testing will be done for passengers coming from non-risk countries.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,466 fresh COVID-19 cases , around 52 percent or 6,303 cases more than Monday's tally, and 20 fatalities, the state health department said. With these new additions, Maharashtra's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 67,30,494 and the death toll to 1,41,573, it said.