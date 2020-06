Tamil Nadu will re-impose a “total lockdown” between June 19 and 30 in four districts, including Chennai. The decision was announced by the state government following a cabinet meeting convened by Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

The order comes, amid rising number of daily COVID-19 cases across the state, especially in Chennai, and has been recommended by the state's expert committee on COVID-19.

Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpet are the district where a complete lockdown will be re-imposed.

According to the government order, taxis, autorickshaws and private transport will not be allowed to ply except for medical emergencies. Residents have been advised to avoid private transport and buy supplies from neighbourhood groceries within a two-kilometre radius. Banks have been instructed to stay shut except on June 29 and 30, where they may be allowed to function with 33 percent workforce.

The order states that grocery stores, public distribution outlets and petrol stations will be allowed to function between 6 am and 4 pm. Restaurants have been instructed to shut dine-in business and only run takeaway orders between 6 am and 8 pm. State-run Amma Canteens will serve three meals per day. The government has instructed all property developers to ensure on-site accommodation for construction workers.

Banks allowed to operate only on June 29 and 30

Like banks, state and central government offices will be allowed to function with 33 percent staff strength, while those employees hailing from containment zones have been asked to work from home. Cargo movement and air traffic will be uninterrupted, the government said, with existing 14-day quarantine rules applicable for incoming air passengers. Cargo movement will be unhindered during the 11-day period.

The government order said that the two Sundays within the 11-day period (June 21 and 28) will see all the above relaxations suspended, as lockdown measures are set to intensify. This is to ensure that there is no let-up on public movement within Chennai and the three districts, over the weekend.

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Chennai

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,974 COVID-19 cases, with Chennai accounting for 1,415 of these cases. The state's total COVID-19 case tally stands at 44,661 cases, with 19,676 active cases. An encouraging 24,547 patients have been discharged, while the state's death toll stands at 435.