Kerala will be under lockdown from 6 am on 8 May to 16 May in view of the rising cases in the second wave of COVID-19.

"As directed by the Chief Minister, the entire State of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6 am on 8 May to 16 May. This is in the background of a strong second wave of COVID-19," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Kerala on Wednesday reported 41,953 new cases, while 23,106 people were cured of the infection, pushing the caseload to 17,43,932 and recoveries to 13.62 lakh, the state government said. The toll mounted to 5,565 with 58 more deaths. Active cases now stood at 3,75,658, while the test positivity rate (TPR) was 25.69.