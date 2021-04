Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday (April 26) announced a 14-day complete lockdown from 9 PM on April 27 to May 9 in the wake of a massive surge in the number of COVID-19 infections. The decision came after a Cabinet meeting on Monday morning as the state registered a record high of 34,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

"From April 27 evening, stricter measures will be in place. Request vendors, shopkeepers to close right after so the police don't have to compel them," Yediyurappa said in a press conference.

What’s allowed

The government said that the essential services will be allowed from 6 am to 10 am. Transportation of goods from one state to another is allowed during curfew hours. Manufacturing sector, constructions and agricultural activities will be allowed.

Inter-state and intra-state travels are also not allowed during the lockdown. However, those travelling for emergency purposes will be allowed. Takeaway from restaurants and home delivery of alcohol has been allowed.

What’s Not allowed

After 10 am, shops will remain closed. Public transport will also remain shut along with the garment factories during the lockdown period.

The state, especially the capital city Bengaluru, has been struggling with the shortage of ventilator and ICU-beds, with patients waiting for hours to get admitted to hospitals.

As of April 26 morning, Karnataka has registered more than 1.6 lakh active cases with an overwhelming majority of the new cases being reported in Bengaluru. Starting this April, Bengaluru has registered 1,170 COVID-19 fatalities.

Under existing restrictions, the state is already observing night curfew and weekend lockdown.

Addressing the press conference the chief minister said vaccination will be free for those between 18-45 years and for those above 45, the union government will provide free vaccines.