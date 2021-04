Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital for another week, saying the severity of COVID-19 was unabated.

We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 am, said Arvind Kejriwal.

"We will have to watch the situation for a few more days, whether the cases decrease or increase," he said.

He said that the Delhi government has started a portal that will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers, and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply.