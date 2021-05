Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced an extension of the lockdown in the city by one week. The lockdown in the national capital will end at 5 am on May 3.

During the extended lockdown period, the existing COVID-19 guidelines will continue.

“Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week,” tweeted Kejriwal on Saturday.

Delhi has been under lockdown since April 19 as the Delhi government scrambles to contain a fresh wave of infections and a positivity rate that remains over 30 percent.

Delhi recorded 375 Covid-19 deaths on Friday, April 30, taking the total death toll in the capital city to 16,147, the second-highest in the country after Maharashtra where 68,183 people have died due to the infection since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Immunization drive for the 18-44 age groups will begin in Delhi from Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding that Delhi has received 4.5 lakh vaccine doses.

Delhi like the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Punjab was not able to begin vaccinating adults between 18-44 age groups from May 1, the day the third phase of vaccination was scheduled to start across the country, because of the short supply of COVID-19 vaccines.