Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on May 4 imposed a statewide lockdown till May 15 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken after the state recorded 11,407 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours despite the imposition of night curfew, restrictions.

"After discussion with the state ministers and officials yesterday, it has been decided to impose lockdown in Bihar till May 15, 2021. The crisis management group has been instructed to act on the detailed guidelines ," the Chief Minister tweeted.

कल सहयोगी मंत्रीगण एवं पदाधिकारियों के साथ चर्चा के बाद बिहार में फिलहाल 15 मई, 2021 तक लाॅकडाउन लागू करने का निर्णय लिया गया। इसके विस्तृत मार्गनिर्देशिका एवं अन्य गतिविधियों के संबंध में आज ही आपदा प्रबंधन समूह (Crisis management Group) को कार्रवाई करने हेतू निदेश दिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 4, 2021

All schools, colleges, and educational institutions, shopping malls and local markets, restaurants and bars, gyms, hair salons, spas, and swimming pools will remain closed during the lockdown.

All health-related services in the state will continue without any restrictions. These include hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, COVID-19 vaccination centres, dispensaries, chemists, and medical equipment shops.

Essential services like food delivery and online delivery of essential goods will be allowed to run during the lockdown.

The decision comes on the heels of orders of both the Patna High Court and Supreme Court which urged the government to declare lockdown in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Recently, the Supreme Court in its order had asked state governments to ensure that proper arrangements were in place to ensure that under-privileged members of society aren't made to suffer unnecessarily.

The court also asked the Centre and state governments to put on records of the court the actions being taken and already taken to limit the spread of the pandemic.