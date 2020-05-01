Lockdown extension: What's permitted in Green Zones and what's not

As the government has extended the nationwide lockdown -- scheduled to be lifted on May 4 -- to May 17, it issued a set of new guidelines and exempted certain goods and services to be available in Green Zones. These areas are districts with either zero confirmed cases to date; or have no confirmed case in the last 21 days.

In Green Zones, all activities are permitted barring a few that are prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone. However, buses can operate with up to 50 percent capacity and bus depots can operate with up to 50 percent capacity.

Here is what all is permitted in the green zones and what is not:

School, college, institutions , hospitality services , including hotels and restaurants, place of large gathering , such as cinema halls, malls, gym, sports complex, social, political, cultural and all kind of gathering, religious place/place of worship for public remain closed during lockdown 3.0.

Air, rail, sea and metro train services are not allowed. These services are not allowed in any of the zones.

E-commerce is allowed in non-essential items in green zone and also in orange zones.

Sale of liquor has been allowed in all zones. However, if the shops are located in malls, marketing complexes and in containment areas, they cannot open.

The government order further reads: "Shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc. in public places will ensure minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other, and also that not more than 5 persons are present at one time at the shop."

All zones have restrictions on movement of persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years shall stay at home. OPDs and medical clinics shall be permitted to operate in red, orange and green zones with all social distancing norms.