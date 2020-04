State governments and experts are expressing concerns over the spread of coronavirus after the lockdown is lifted, and have requested the Centre to extend it citing various reasons.

CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan has learnt from sources that multiple states have reiterated their request for a lockdown extension. She shares what states and experts have to say.

Following a series of meetings over the past few days -- one was held in the morning on April 7 where a Group of Ministers headed by Rajnath Singh met -- feedback is being sought by the central government from states to chalk out a plan of action once its time to lift the lockdown on April 14.

There were no suggestions that things would get back to normal immediately after the restrictions are lifted on April 14. Most states that CNBC-TV18 spoken to, have stressed on the need to lift the restrictions in a phased manner. For instance places where the maximum number of COVID-19 cases have been reported could remain under an extended lockdown, as suggested by Maharashtra Health Minister. He had earlier said, "We will look at what happens in Pune and Mumbai specifically, but won't penalise other parts of the state which do not have issues."