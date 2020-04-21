Lockdown exit plan: Labour issues continue to be top priority for government

Hardships of labourers continue to be the top priority of the government and taking a step further to address their complaints and grievances, the labour minister Santosh Gangwar has decided to personally reach out to complainants to check whether they are satisfied with the government's redressal.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that a detailed timely review of the complaints and redressal will further be monitored by the Prime Minister's office.

"Government has decided that the labour minister shall make at least 5 calls daily from the resolved category of grievances for qualitative monitoring," government sources said.

Not just the minister, top labour ministry officials, nodal officers and members of the control rooms have also been mandated to reach out to the complainants.

A six-page order issued on April 17 to the 20 control rooms dealing with labourers grievances, has been reviewed by CNBC-TV18.

The ministry has also given stipulated timelines/deadlines for addressing the complaints received by the control rooms. The prime underlying guideline is, "it is important that the grievances are addressed not for the namesake but to the satisfaction of the complainant as these are extraordinary times, the officer should take a humane approach to help the workmen and ensure the delivery of relief to the needy in real terms."

Earlier, control rooms were concerned with wage-related grievances related to central sphere and issues of migrant labour but now their scope has been expanded.

The control rooms have been directed to resolve the grievances pertaining to the chief labour commissioner within 3 days. Complaints pertaining to state sphere, EPFO or ESIC should be handed over to the concerned authority within a maximum period of 12 hours. Similarly, EPFO/ESIC officers have been mandated to resolve the grievances pertaining to their respective organisations within 48 hours of receipt.

"Every two days a consolidated report of the complaints and redressal will be review by the labour minister," government sources added.

Besides this, each member of the Santusht team has been asked to make at least 5 calls daily from the resolved category of grievances (from the region allotted to them) for qualitative monitoring too.

The private secretary and the officer on special duty of the labour minister too will be involved in the exercise. These top-level officers will make at least 3 calls daily.

According to the data issued by the labour ministry in a press statement on Saturday, "after operation of Control Rooms in the last few days, it has been observed that out a total 2,100 grievances received in the 20 Control Rooms till yesterday, 1400 pertains to various State/UT Governments."

Post this, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment, Santosh Gangwar had written to all states and UTs, requested all the State/UT Governments to designate a nodal officer from Labour Department to coordinate with Control Rooms set up by the central government for addressing issues of the labour/workers in the country in view of the lockdown announced to combat COVID-19 pandemic.