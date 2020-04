Karnataka has allowed some relaxations starting midnight of April 23, including construction and MNREGA work. The government, however, has not allowed IT companies to operate beyond the minimum essential staff.

In an order on Wednesday, the state government said it will allow construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, and all kinds of industrial projects, including MSMEs, in rural areas, and all kinds of projects in industrial estates where workers are available on-site (in situ construction only).

The state will also allow metro rail construction projects where workers are available on site.

However, despite the MHA guidelines allowing IT companies to operate at 50 percent capacity starring April 20, the state government has said that these companies can only have the minimum essential staff.

Karnataka did not join other states in allowing relaxations from April 20 as was guided by the Centre. In a cabinet meeting on Monday, the state government had said it needed more time to review the situation before allowing relaxations.

Some of the other relaxations include MNREGA work, with priority for irrigation and water conservation, allowing self-employed service providers such as electricians and plumbers to work in their local areas.