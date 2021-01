Home Minister Amit Shah on Mondy said that the lockdown due to COVID-19 has impacted India's economy and the government has made changes to policies and brought in reforms to push the economic growth. The lockdown was imposed in March 2020 in view of the escalating situation due to the pandemic.

"Mankind has never faced a pandemic like Corona. India is prepared to fight Coronavirus and contain the spread. Vaccination program will begin very soon in India," Shah said.

Last week, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said vaccines against COVID-19 will be given to citizens soon. India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and the indigenously-developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

"In a short time, India has done well by developing vaccines. In the next few days, in the near future, we should be able to give these vaccines to our countrymen. It will be given to our healthcare professional followed by frontline workers," Vardhan had said.

With 16,311 new coronavirus cases being reported in a span of 24 hours, the lowest in around six-and-half months, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,04,66,595, while the recoveries have surged to 1,00,92,909, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday. The death toll reached 1,51,160 with 161 more fatalities, the lowest in the last seven-and-half-months, the data updated at 8 AM showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,92,909, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.43 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.44 per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below three lakh. There are 2,22,526 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.13 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.