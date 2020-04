With over 700 positive cases as of April 6, Maharashtra has the highest coronavirus cases in India. The state's Health Ministry website said that over 450 of these cases are located in the financial capital of Mumbai.

So what does this mean for the state's lockdown measures, and what kind of exit strategy is the state administration contemplating once the 21-day lockdown ends on April 14.

To discuss this and the measures taken by the state to rein in the spread of the virus, Shereen Bhan spoke to State Minister of Health Rajesh Tope.

Tope said, "In Mumbai the total positive cases are 469. There are 500 odd teams which have been deputed for containment areas. There are more than 210 containment zones in Mumbai and we are now concerned about the congested areas like Dharavi, Koliwada etc. In these congested zones we are on a high alert and we are taking utmost care to ensure that no crowds gather in these areas."

He added, "Through CCTVs and control room we are watching these areas 24X7. There are special teams that are being allocated, the police is also ensuring that there are no crowds gathering at any cost, not more than two- three people should be seen at a time at any cost in these area, that is the main focus."

Speaking about the exit strategy from the lockdown, Tope said, "We are confident that since the measures have been taken long back, there should not be a spike in positive cases. Although, there could be a spike after 30 days as seen in China, Italy etc. So we are expecting the numbers to increase a little here and there, but we are very much confident that the measures of lockdown have been taken in the right time."

"We have also ensured strict adherence to the lockdown like there should not be crowd on the road, social distancing should be maintained and people should be at their respective homes at all times."