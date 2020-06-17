Healthcare Livinguard Technologies launches face mask; claims to inactivate 99.9% of COVID-19 virus Updated : June 17, 2020 07:16 PM IST Livinguard face masks are protective and prevent bacteria and viruses from spreading, benefiting both self and others in close proximity. The masks were launched on Wednesday in India through a virtual press conference where the founder joined from their Swiss headquarters. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply