Liver cancer cases and deaths to rise by more than 55% by 2040: Study

By CNBCTV18.com

Scientists predict that the annual number of new cases and deaths caused by liver cancer will increase by more than 55 percent by 2040, said reports.

A new study in the Journal of Hepatology, published by Elsevier, has revealed that primary liver cancer was one of the top three causes of death by cancer in 46 nations in 2020.

According to the estimates, 905,700 individuals across the world were diagnosed with liver cancer in 2020 and 830,200 people died from the disease. If the rate of incidence and mortality do not change, 1.4 million people could be diagnosed with liver cancer in 2040 and 1.3 million people could die from the disease, said scientists.

The researchers have called for prioritising efforts to control the disease which is “largely preventable”.

“Major risk factors include hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus, alcohol consumption, excess body weight, and metabolic conditions including type 2 diabetes,” senior author Isabelle Soerjomataram from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, said.

The study found that Eastern Asia, Northern Africa, and South-Eastern Asia had the highest rate of liver cancer incidence and fatality.

Researchers were alarmed at the discovery of the number of cases and deaths from liver cancer which will continue to increase annually. To avoid this rise in cases and deaths, the researchers have said countries across the world should aim for a 3 percent annual decline in liver cancer incidence and mortality rates through preventive measures.

As these figures reveal the global burden of liver cancer, they are important to ensure strengthening of existing liver cancer preventive strategies.